HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man and an Odessa man were killed Monday in a crash in Howard County. Both 53-year-old Antonio Garcia, of Midland, and 63-year-old John Lyndon, of Odessa, were taken to area hospitals where they later died.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 12:47 p.m. on May 29, troopers responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on US 87, about five miles south of Big Spring. Investigators said Garcia was driving a Kenworth truck southbound on US 87 when a tire blew; the vehicle then veered off the road on onto the US 87 south entrance ramp and rolled. Both men, who were not wearing a seatbelt, were ejected.