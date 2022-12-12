ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people are dead and another has been arrested after a deadly late night crash this past weekend.

Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash around 1:15 am on Saturday, December 10th, in the 4900 block of East 42nd Street. Investigators say 19-year-old Jose A. Ramirez was speeding in a Dodge Charger and lost control of the vehicle, which caused him to hit another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Linda I. Hernandez was taken to the Medical Center Hospital and was later pronounced dead. The passenger of the Dodge Charger, 20-year-old John A. Escontrias, was pronounced dead at the scene by officers.

Police arrested Ramirez on two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and booked him into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.