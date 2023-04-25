MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers from Midland Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 25th, at about 6:54am in the 7200 block of Briarwood.

Investigation revealed the white Ford Fusion, driven by Kyle Lee Nettles, 28, was traveling against traffic, heading east in the westbound lane of the 7200 block of Briarwood. A white Toyota Camry, driven by James Michael Butts, 25, was traveling westbound and did not have time to react and collided with the Ford Fusion.

Both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene. No other occupants were in either vehicle. Next of kin were notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.