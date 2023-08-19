BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Alpine Fire Department responded to a major vehicle accident west of Alpine Saturday afternoon.

According to a post by AFD, emergency responders removed individuals from the vehicle and were transported via Emergent Air for medical care. 2 individuals were transported with moderate to serious injuries.

AFD was nearby as wreckers removed both vehicles.

The Alpine Police, Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Department of Transportation also responded and ensured the safety of responders.