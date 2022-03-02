MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused of stealing guns off a UPS truck. Nathaniel Alonzo, 18, and Tristen Nunez, 20, have been charged with three counts of theft of a firearm, and one count of theft over $100, but less than $750.

According to an affidavit, on March 1, deputies responded to a call about a burglary at a UPS loading facility in the 2000 block of Market Street. At the scene, deputies spoke with employees who said they saw two of their co-workers, identified as Alonzo and Nunez, stealing packages off a conveyor belt as they were being loaded onto UPS trucks.

When confronted, Nunez ran away; Alonzo, however, remained at the scene and was detained by his co-workers.

Investigators said the pair stole a package containing three firearms that were being shipped to local firearms dealers. They also stole a package containing an Apple Watch that was set to be delivered to an area shopper who had purchased the item online.





Alonzo was arrested at the scene. A warrant was later issued for Nunez, he was taken into custody Wednesday.

Sheriff David Criner said of the arrests, “I’m proud of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputies that were involved in these two arrests. We’re so blessed to have a great team.”

