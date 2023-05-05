ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD surprised Lornalyn De Leon and Marti Smith with ECISD’s Secondary Teacher of the Year and Elementary Teacher of the Year, respectively.

New Tech Odessa science teacher Lornalyn De Leon won ECISD’s Secondary Teacher of the Year. She teaches biology and neuroscience at NTO. She is finishing her fourth year with NTO and ECISD. She has 22 years in education.

5th grade math teacher Marti Smith at Ireland Elementary won the Elementary Teacher of the Year. She has been with ECISD for five years, all of them at Ireland. She has 23 years of teaching experience.

Both teachers received a trophy from the district, and $1,000 from the Education Foundation of Odessa.