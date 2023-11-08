ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two dogs were killed in a trailer house fire in Odessa on Tuesday night.

According to a post by the City, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fire on W. Dunn Street, where they encountered the two houses on fire. The first of the trailer homes was a total loss, while the second one was damaged but mostly burned on the exterior due to being downwind.

The City is reminding residents to make sure your home is equipped with working smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and a well-practiced evacuation plan.