MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Two Midlanders have died following a murder-suicide, police say.

According to the Midland Police Department, around 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Bush’s Chicken in the 4500 block of W Wadley Drive. At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Veronica Renee Sanchez dead from a gunshot wound.

While investigating, around 1:00 p.m., officers received a call after the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in a parking lot. When officers approached the car, they found 19-year-old Alejandro Aguirre dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

