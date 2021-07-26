Two dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Two men have died following a two-vehicle crash in Ector County Saturday. 

Gilberto Uresti, 68, of Horizon City, and Jose A. Alonso-Montelongo, 58, of Del Rio were both pronounced dead by the Ector County Medical Examiner at the scene, according to a news release.

Around 4:30 a.m. July 24, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 302, 17 miles east of Kermit. 

Investigators say Uresti was driving a 2007 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer east on SH 302. Alonso-Montelongo was driving a 2005 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer west on SH 302. The two semi-trucks hit head-on in a construction zone and caught fire. The crash is still under investigation. 

