BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK (KMID/KPEJ) – A 14-year-old boy and his stepfather were found along a trail in Big Bend National Park on Friday, according to a release from the National Park.

On Friday, June 23rd around 6pm, Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call for emergency assistance along the Marufo Vega Trail. A father and his two stepsons from Florida were hiking the Marufo Vega Trail in extreme heat at 119-degrees.

The youngest, 14 years of age, fell ill along the trail and lost consciousness. The left the scene to hike back to their vehicle and find help, while the older brother, 21 years of age, attempted to carry his brother back to the trailhead.

Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrived at the scene at about 7:30pm, locating the younger brother deceased along the trail. A search was then started to locate the father. At about 8pm, his vehicle was found crashed over the embankment at Boquillas Overlook. The 31-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation and no further details have been released at this time.