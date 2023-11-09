ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Rene Jr. Cardona, 35, of El Paso, and Angelina Romero, 52, of San Jacinto, were pronounced deceased by Medical Center Hospital staff after a head-on collision late Wednesday night.

According to a release by the Department of Public Safety, at about 9:21pm on Wednesday, November 8th, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Cardona, was travelling east on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 106. Meanwhile, a 2020 Hino truck, operated by Luis Flores, 69, of Garland, was travelling westbound on the outside lane of I-20. Romero was the passenger in the Hino truck.

For an unknown reason, the Impala lost control, crossing over eastbound I-20, entering westbound I-20, and colliding with the Hino truck in the outside westbound lane of Interstate 20.

All three were transported to Odessa Medical Center Hospital. Cardona and Romero were later pronounced deceased by medical staff. Flores was reported to be in stable condition.

Flores and Romero were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.