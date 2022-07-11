ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a store and then got caught breaking into a truck. Bobby Lopez Ramos, 34, has been charged with burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle.

According to an affidavit, on July 6, Ramos was caught on camera breaking the drive-thru window of Smoker’s Oasis on N Dixie Boulevard. Investigators said Ramos climbed through the broken window and filled a five-gallon bucket full of various products which he then hauled out through the window. In all, he stole more than $5,600 worth of merchandise and caused more than $1,100 in damage to the business.

Officers said the owner of the business recognized Ramos as someone who lived nearby and said he has stolen from the store before. Investigators identified the truck the suspect was driving as a blue Chevrolet Silverado registered to Ramos; they then drove to Ramos’ address, but he did not answer the door. They asked for a warrant after comparing security camera images of Ramos to mug shots from previous arrests.

Then, on July 7, officers responded to a home on Eisenhower to investigate a vehicle burglary in progress. They found Ramos sitting in a truck rummaging through the cab. Ramos reportedly told police he had permission to be inside the truck, but the owner disagreed. Ramos was caught with money, air fresheners, and a pair of earrings and sunglasses that had gone missing from the vehicle.

Ramos was arrested for the burglary as well as for the outstanding warrant and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $9,000.