ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly caught with methamphetamines and marijuana. Alfred Knight, 36, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 26-year-old Marina Martinez has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

According to court records, on January 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a business on E 7th Street to locate a wanted subject. Inside the bar, they found 42-year-old Eleacer Huerta Jr., who was wanted on a federal warrant as well as several warrants out of Ector County. Investigators said Huerta was accompanied to the bar by Knight and Martinez and both were detained pending an investigation.

Officers said they found Huerta’s truck in the parking lot of the business and, looking through the vehicle’s windows, could see a handgun and a bag of methamphetamine inside. Investigators said they searched the vehicle and found three handguns as well as 769 grams of methamphetamine and 27 ounces of marijuana, more than a typical “user amount”. They also discovered multiple baggies used to package narcotics and a silver scale often used in distribution.

Both Knight and Martinez were arrested on suspicion of drug charges because they admitted to being in the vehicle with Huerta and had access to the drugs inside. Each remained in custody as of Monday afternoon; Knight’s bond has been set at a combined $105,000 and Martinez is being held on a combined $75,000 bond.