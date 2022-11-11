ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two men earlier this week with the help of a confidential informant. Karis Reeves and Miguel Vidal have both been charged with suspicion of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

According to an affidavit, on November 8, detectives with OPD’s Intelligence Division, aided by a confidential informant, arranged a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from two suspects at the Pilot Travel Center located on Meteor Crater Road. At the scene, investigators found Reeves behind the wheel of a silver Nissan sedan; Vidal was found in the back passenger’s seat and a K-9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

During a probable cause search, officers found 73 grams of methamphetamine in the back seat of the car, next to the floorboard where Vidal was sitting. Vidal then reportedly admitted to detectives that he purchased the drug from Reeves.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Friday morning on a US Marshal hold. Reeves’ bond has been set at $60,000; Vidal’s bond has been set at $70,000.