LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office arrested two child abuse suspects earlier this month, after learning that the suspects had caused severe injuries to an infant before bringing the infant to the hospital.

According to a release, at about 11:30am on Wednesday, January 3rd, Deputies with the Lea County Sheriff’s Officer responded to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, referencing a child abuse case.

Upon arriving, Deputies learned of a 14-month-old infant who had been brought in by his mother with severe injuries, including broken bones, bruising, and brain trauma. Further investigation revealed these injuries were caused by the mother, Brianna Hernandez, 21, and her boyfriend, Jesus Martinez, 23, both from Hobbs.

Dominic Jesus Martinez Brianna Hernandez

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Lea County Detention Center on several charges:

Abandonment or Abuse of a Child Causing Great Bodily Harm, a first-degree felony

Two counts of Abandonment or Abuse of a Child, a third-degree felony

Martinez was also arrested and booked into the Lea County Detention Center on these charges:

Abandonment or Abuse of a Child Causing Great Bodily Harm

Abandonment or Abuse of Child

This is an ongoing investigation. LCSO says additional charges may follow.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Investigator Sandoval at 575-441-8906, Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611, or Crime Stoppers at 575-396-8005. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.