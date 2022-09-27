ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested Monday after investigators said they were allegedly caught speeding in a fit of “road rage”. Shavondre Dancer-Carrasco, 22, has been charged with Reckless Driving. Edward Carrasco, 17, has been charged with Reckless Driving and Evading Arrest.

According to court records, on September 26, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was patrolling in the 2300 block of Andrews Highway when he saw two vehicles traveling side by side at an “extremely high rate of speed”. The officer then initiated a traffic stop and met with Dancer-Carrasco, the driver of a Chrysler 200 while another officer went to stop Carrasco, who was driving a Nissan Altima.

Dancer- Carrasco said the driver of the Nissan tried to crash into him in a fit of road rage and admitted to speeding to try and catch up to get the other vehicle’s information.

Meanwhile, Carrasco, in his Nissan, reportedly led the police on a pursuit when he refused to pull over. Investigators eventually caught up with Carrasco in the 3700 block of N Texas. Carrasco stated the driver of the Chrysler “cut him off” which made him angry and caused him to speed and drive erratically.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Carrasco was later released on a combined $8,500 bond. Dance-Carrasco remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon on a $500 bond.