ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested late Wednesday night following a police pursuit that left one Odessa Police Department vehicle damaged.

According to OPD, around 11:39 p.m. on December 13, officers tried to stop a reckless driver in the 3700 block of Tanglewood. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 24-year-old Nathan Stephens, initially stopped, but OPD said he and his passenger, later identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Tinner, refused the officer’s commands to exit the vehicle.

That’s when Stephens allegedly backed up and drove away, evading officers. During an ensuing pursuit, Stephens reportedly slammed on his brakes, causing an OPD officer to strike the vehicle, which also caused damage to a cinderblock fence in the alleyway of the 4000 block of Stillwood. Both Stephens and Tinner then ran away from the scene of the crash.

Neighbors in the area said officers canvased the streets looking for the suspects, who were eventually found and taken into custody.

Stephens has been charged with Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest on Foot, and Reckless Driving. He was also arrested on multiple outstanding warrants for Possession of Marijuana, four counts of Burglary of a Vehicle, three counts of Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm, and Theft. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon on a combined $50,000 cash bond related to the outstanding warrants. His bond for the charges related to last night’s incident has not been set.

Tinner has been charged with one count of Evading Arrest on Foot. He also remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon; his bond is also pending.