ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post by the city, at about 5:05pm on Tuesday, December 5th, an off-duty Odessa Police Officer observed a black GMC Canyon strike another vehicle at the corner of 14th and Emerald. Two males exited the GMC Canyon and immediately fled the scene on foot. The off-duty officer chased both subjects, who were later identified as Jonathan Marquez, 17, and a 16-year-old male.

Shortly after, OPD was contacted by Ector County pre-trial, who attempted to stop the GMC Canyon earlier for reckless driving and saw one of the subjects throw a firearm out the window. Several officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter.

The 16-year-old male was found hiding in a backyard in the 1700 block of Emerald, Marquez was located in the parking lot on the west side of Bonham Jr. High.

The 16-year-old male was arrested for Evading in a Motor Vehicle, a State Jail Felony, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, a class B misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, Possession of a Dangerous Dru, a class A misdemeanor, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

Marquez was arrested for Public Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.