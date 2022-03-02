ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar)- The Andrews Police Department has arrested two men involved in a drive-by shooting, according to a news release. Michael Clark and Mason Clark, both of Andrews, were taken into custody February 27. They have each been charged with Deadly Conduct and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to police, on February 26, the men were visiting a home in the northeast side of town when they got into an argument with someone inside the home. After leaving, police said the two men returned to the house and shot at the home using a 9mm handgun. No one was injured in the shooting.



Left: Mason Clark/ Right: Michael Clark

Both men remain behind bars on bonds totaling $75,000 each.