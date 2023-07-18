ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two men last week after troopers said they were allegedly caught smuggling four illegal border crossers in their van. Jose Olivas, 57, and Fermin Gonzalez, 64, have been charged with three counts of Smuggling of Persons and one count of Smuggling of Persons Under the Age of 18.

According to court records, on July 14, a DPS trooper on patrol pulled over a van on Interstate 20 because of an unauthorized temporary tag. Inside the cargo hold of the van, the trooper said he found four people who “smelled foul” and were wearing “excessively” dirty clothes. Initially, the group refused to make eye contact with the trooper, but later confirmed that they’d been hiking for a week before being picked up in Alpine.

Olivas reportedly admitted to driving the group to Odessa in exchange for $1,500 and Gonzalez told investigators that he was with the group when they crossed into the U.S. from Presidio. Both men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Tuesday morning. Bond for Olivas has been set at a combined $100,00; bond for Gonzalez has been set at a combined $82,000.