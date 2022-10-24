MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct.

According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the Midland Police Department was traveling southbound in the 1000 block of N Midkiff Road when he said he observed several vehicles speeding and “swerving lane to lane” in the northbound lanes. The Sergeant said radar detected that the vehicles were driving 97 miles per hour or more, each trying to outrun the other. The posted speed limit in that area is 30.

The Sergeant stated he turned around to try and catch up to the vehicles and was able catch two of the drivers involved at the intersection of Neely and Midkiff Avenue. The drivers were identified as Amy and Duewall; investigators said Amy admitted she had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel and also admitted to racing the other vehicles involved. Passengers in Duewall’s vehicle reportedly told investigators that they felt fear because of the excessive speed.

Both Amy and Duewall were taken to the Midland County Detention Center where they were later released on a $500 bond. A mugshot for Duewell was not immediately available.