ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessans were arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged theft that happened earlier this year. Larissa Lopez, 18, and Noah Flores, 20, have both been charged with Theft of Property.

According to an affidavit, on February 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to investigate a theft at a pawn shop on Grandview. Investigators said security video sowed a man reach into a jewelry display case while a woman blocked the view of staff at the service counter. The pair then exited the store and returned about two minutes later to allegedly steal more jewelry. Staff said the couple walked away with four rings valued at more than $700.

Investigators said they recognized the suspects in the video from previous police interactions and requested a warrant for both Lopez and Flores. Both remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon on a $2,000 bond, and $4,000, respectively.