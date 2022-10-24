ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessa men were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly caught selling drugs out of a local motel. Anthony Lee, 66, has been charged with three counts of Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony, and one count of Delivery of Marijuana, a state jail felony. Leroy Webb, 54, has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, in April, investigators with the Odessa Police Department received information that two men, identified as Lee and Webb, were distributing narcotics out of a motel room on Highway 80. Then, on October 18, undercover officers were conducting surveillance on the hotel room and reportedly saw Webb approach a room rented by Lee. Investigators said they saw Webb make “short-term” contact with Lee; an action described in the affidavit as one “known to be indicative of narcotics transactions”.

Investigators then approached both men and said that Lee admitted to having methamphetamines in his pocket. That admission reportedly led to a search warrant; during that search, officers allegedly found 141 grams of methamphetamine, 34.3 grams of cocaine, five ounces of marijuana, and about 23 grams of TCH. Further, inside Lee’s room, investigators reportedly found a digital scale and a large amount of cash.

In a interview with both suspects, investigators said Lee admitted to selling narcotics and advised that the drugs found in the motel room belonged to him. Webb reportedly admitted to being the “middleman” for Lee and said he receives methamphetamines in exchange for bringing customers to Lee.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Monday morning on a US Marshal hold. Lee’s bond has been set at a combined $194,000; Webb’s bond has been set at $60,000.