MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives with ties to Midland were captured last month, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

Eduardo Castrillo, 28, has been a fugitive since October 2021, when the Socorro Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for an alleged sexual assault. In January of 2023, the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office issued additional warrants on four counts of sexual assault. He was taken into custody by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on March 28.

Santos Ramirez, 47, was arrested in Mabank on March 16. Ramirez has been wanted since April of 2022 when the Midland County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for continuous sexual abuse of a child, continuous violence against the family, stalking, interference with emergency request for assistance, failure to identify and two counts of violation of bond/protective order.

Eduardo Castrillo Santos Ramirez

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 11 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $11,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.