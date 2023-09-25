ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa twins were arrested late last week after investigators said they allegedly assaulted their mother. Jamarion Rogers, 17, has been charged with Assault Family Violence; his brother, 17-year-old Jazarion Rogers, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 21, officers were called to a home on E 44th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, they found a 35-year-old woman who said her two sons had allegedly forced their way into her bedroom. During an argument over a laptop, the victim said Jazarion pointed a kitchen knife at her and threatened to “kill” her. The woman said Jamarion then forcefully removed the laptop from her hands, which injured her finger and caused it to bleed.

Jazarion reportedly admitted to investigators that he used the kitchen knife to pry open his mother’s door and then demanded money while still holding the weapon. Both teens were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center; Jamarion has since bonded out on a $2,500 bond and Jazarion remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on a $40,000 bond.