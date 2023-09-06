ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In partnership with Odessa College, the Texas Workforce Commission will be presenting six Jobs and Education for Texans Grants to four recipients on Thursday.

According to a release from Odessa College, Texas Workforce Commissioner Alberto Treviño III will present the checks, which total $2,566,283. Recipients include Odessa College, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, Grandfalls-Royalty ISD, and Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD. Additionally, OC will receive two JET grants, totaling over $223,000 to fund the Welding Program equipment with Crane ISD and the Automation equipment at the OC Pecos Campus.

Speakers are to include Superintendent Bryan Hernandez of Grandfalls-Royalty ISD, CTE Director Scott Burkett of Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD, OC Dean of the School of Business and Industry Dr. Gene White, Chief Academic Officer Dr. Karen Matt of Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, and Commissioner Treviño.

“Odessa College is excited for the opportunity to serve others through the Regional Jet Grant while partnering with Crane ISD and Pecos ISD,” said OC Executive Assistant to the President Lindsey Bryant. “The new equipment will allow us to expand capacity and train approximately 90 dual credit Automation students and approximately 90 dual credit Welding students by offering training and industry certificates that can lead to associate and bachelor’s degrees in both programs. This also allows us to supply high-skilled workers to fill the in-demand oil and gas industry positions in the Reeves County and the surrounding areas and to fill the in-demand welding positions in the Permian Basin.”

Odessa College says the JET Grant program defrays start-up costs associated with the development of career and technical educational programs to public community and technical colleges, and independent school districts. The program provides grants to eligible entities to purchase and install the equipment necessary for the development of career and technical education courses which lead to a license, certificate, and post-secondary degree in a high-demand occupation.

The presentation will be held on Thursday, September 7th at 9:30am in the Odessa College Welding Lab, located in Sedate Hall Room 145 on the OC main campus.