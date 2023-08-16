ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With back-to-school season well underway, it is important to stay alert and healthy. And local experts are saying the first step in that is getting enough sleep at night.

David Edwards, M.D., a family medicine physician at Texas Tech Physicians, says without a good night’s sleep, college students are likely to rely on caffeine and other substances to get them through the day.

“Sleep is very important, particularly for the average college student who is spending more time than usual studying, learning new information and oftentimes exercising vigorously,” Edwards said. “Sleep helps us recharge physically and mentally.”

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the average adult needs at least 7 hours of sleep per night. Research data shows college students only get about 6 hours of sleep. Dr. Edwards noted that a lack of sleep can affect a student’s ability to perform. Edwards also serves as the medical director of the Texas Tech University Student Wellness Center.

“Sleep deprivation is associated with mood changes, decreased attention, decreased ability to concentrate, and sadly, it can affect a student’s GPA.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, about 80% of U.S. adults use caffeine daily. Edwards explained that a moderate amount can be helpful to stay alert, but too much can be dangerous.

“Caffeine does help maintain focus and attention,” Edwards said. “It is relatively safe when used in safe dosages. For example, one to two cups of coffee or tea daily. We do begin to worry when people are getting excessive doses of caffeine through energy drinks, or pre-workout supplements.”

The FDA also reports that 400 milligrams should be the maximum amount of caffeine a person consumes in a single day, which is equivalent to about 4 or 5 cups of coffee in a day.

“The consequences of excessive caffeine use include withdrawal headaches when they’re not getting it regularly, chest pain, palpitations, racing of the heart and anxiety.”

Adderall and other study drugs have gained popularity on college campuses, according to the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, with more and more students taking them to study and stay alert.

“In general, when I think of study drugs, I think about a pharmaceutical medication that is used for non-medicinal purposes,” Edwards said. “Whether that is to get high, to maintain focus and study or to prepare for finals, that’s really a more dangerous category.”

The college prescription drug study, reported by Campus Drug Prevention, shows that one in seven college or post-graduate students have used a study drug for non-medicinal purposes, which Edwards explains come with much more serious risks compared to consuming caffeine.

“When we think about study drugs, those risks are much more serious,” Edwards said. “Those risks include psychosis, behavioral problems, mood changes and even direct effects on the heart and blood pressure.”

Edwards specified that possession and use of study drugs that are amphetamine-based, such as Adderall, without a prescription has legal implications. Non-medicinal possession or use is considered a 3rd degree felony in the United States and can involve a prison sentence up to five years. People who take medication for ADHD should keep their medication locked up and avoid sharing it with others.

“Both of these are considered stimulants. Study drugs are often in the amphetamine or methamphetamine family, so it’s essentially like taking speed,” said Edwards. “There’s really no good antidote for that to help try to sleep other than to let the drug wear itself out of the system.”

Dr. Edwards recommends consuming a healthy diet with fruits and vegetables, regular exercise and adequate sleep are the best ways to increase energy and focus. Drinking plenty of water and exercising earlier in the day can also contribute to healthier sleep.

Resources for mental and physical health are available for students at most university wellness centers. A variety of treatments are offered to help people discontinue medications and excessive caffeine. Ask about local resources on your university campus or talk to a physician.