TruTV series “Black Gold” star wanted for assault

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Midland Crime Stoppers, TruTv reality series “Black Gold” star, Brandon Watson is wanted for the assault on a Peace Officer/Judge.

Courtesy of Midland CrimeStoppers

Watson has previously been charged with 2 hit and runs back in 2013, both incidents involved drugs or alcohol. The 40-year-old has had several run-ins with the law and has already been indicted for his current charge.

Local police are asking that if you recognize Watson or know of his whereabouts call Midland CrimeStoppers. You can also submit a tip anonymously with the CrimeStoppers app.