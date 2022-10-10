An attorney who signed statement asserting that former President Trump had returned all classified materials to the government months before the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search spoke with federal investigators Friday, according to reporting from NBC News.

Christina Bobb signed a June 3 letter as the custodian of records for Trump after his organization was served with a subpoena and asked to return all documents bearing classifications markings.

According to NBC, Bobb spoke with investigators in Washington on Friday, naming two other lawyers involved with the case. She did not speak to the grand jury convened for investigating Trump’s mishandling of the records.

Bobb signed the statement after it was drafted by Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who is representing the former president in the litigation to secure a special master to review the records seized at his Florida home.

According to NBC, Bobb signed the statement after twice insisting on adding language that said all records had been returned “based upon the information that has been provided to me.”

At the time, Trump’s team turned over 38 additional classified records.

Investigators would go on to secure a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago in August, recovering more than 100 documents with classification markings, as well as more than 10,000 government records.

The Justice Department cited the response to its May subpoena to cast doubt on the level of cooperation from the Trump team.

“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the ‘diligent search’ that the former President’s counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter,” investigators wrote in an August court filing.

According to prior reporting from The New York Times, Corcoran drafted the June statement before giving it to Bobb to sign.

In late September, Bobb told an anchor for Right Side Broadcasting Network that, while she had appeared on TV as an attorney for Trump in the days after the Mar-a-Lago search, she was not directly acting as Trump’s attorney during the search, a detail that makes it easier for her to interact with the Justice Department.

“I think people were a little bit confused,” Bobb said during the appearance. “I am on President Trump’s legal team. I do work for him on election issues. I was never on the legal team handling this case, just to be clear on that. Which is why I came in as the custodian of records — because I wasn’t on that team.”

The news of Bobb’s cooperation comes amid reports that another former attorney for Trump, Alex Cannon, refused to sign a similar declaration in February because he was unsure if it was true.