ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Alpine Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation are advising drivers to avoid the area of US Highway 67/90, west of Alpine.

According to a post by the Alpine Fire Department, US Hwy 90 in Alpine has been closed at the rail road tracks due to a truck striking the bridge. Traffic is being detoured to SH 118 to Fort Davis.

Drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes if possible.