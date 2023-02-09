ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after a woman found her vehicle on wooden blocks in a hotel parking lot. Bryan Brown, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, around 2:30 a.m. on February 8, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the Marriott Hotel on E 5th Street to investigate a theft. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said she’d returned to the parking lot to find her Dodge truck on wooden blocks with all four tires and rims, valued at about $4,000, missing.

Theft prevention staff employed by the hotel showed surveillance footage to investigators that showed an unknown man entering the parking garage around 11:30 p.m. on February 7. The suspect, driving a Nissan truck, then exited the garage with the stolen tires piled in the bed of the pick-up.

Investigators traced the owner of the Nissan to a home on Jasper Avenue where they reportedly found the truck parked outside the home with the stolen tires still in the truck bed. The vehicle’s owner told officers that he was not involved in the theft and that Brown had borrowed his truck that day. In an interview with police, Brown reportedly admitted to stealing the tires because his own tires were going to be repossessed.

During a search of the Nissan, officers found a flare gun that had been manufactured to chamber a 30-06 caliber bullet, effectively turning the flare gun into a zip-gun, which is a prohibited weapon in Texas. Brown was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday morning. His bond has not yet been set.