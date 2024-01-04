ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of Highway 80 and Faudree in the early afternoon of Wednesday, January 3rd, referencing a major crash involving three vehicles.

Investigation revealed a Buick Enclave, operated by 23-year-old Caleb Kirby, was travelling west on Highway 80. A Chevrolet Equinox, operated by 55-year-old Carmen Rey, was stopped facing south on Faudree, waiting to turn east onto Highway 80. A Honda Civic, operated by 19-year-old Ashlynn Pippen, was travelling east on Highway 80 and attempted to turn north onto Faudree.

Further investigation revealed Pippen failed to yield the right of way, causing the Enclave to crash into the Civic. The impact then caused the Enclave to crash into the Equinox, before rolling over into a ditch. All three drivers were transported to a local hospital. Kirby and Rey both sustained non-life-threatening-injuries.

While officers were investigating the crash, a white Dodge Ram 2500, operated by 48-year-old Yosvani Snachez, was travelling south on Faudree, attempting to turn east on Highway 80. Sanchez made an improper turn, crashing into a marked OPD vehicle that had flashing lights on. There were no reports of injuries resulting from this crash. Sanchez was cited for Fail to Display Driver’s License and Improper Turn.