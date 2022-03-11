EL PASO, Texas (Nexstar) – The rise in fuel prices is causing major truck driving services to make some adjustments. As of today, the average cost of gas in Texas according to AAA is set at $4 dollars and is expected to increase. Mesilla Valley Transportation, a truck driving service based in El Paso says that servicing the Permian Basin and other areas across 50 states have gotten costly since the price of fuel has gone up.

From groceries to furniture, Mesilla Valley works on a day-to-day basis with big companies like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, and more to provide consumers with everyday resources. President and C.E.O Royal Jones says that drivers and fuel are the main two things that keep the trucking industry going and right now the company’s highest cost is fuel. Jones says that when the price of fuel goes up, there’s a surcharge that affects the price of household items.

“If the average load of TVs that we haul has 600 TVs in there and say the average length of haul of the TVs is a thousand miles – if the fuel goes up we have to do a 50 cent a mile full surcharge”

Jones says that a fuel surcharge is when the trucking company charges clients more to transport goods and resources to us the consumers, which raises the price of items on the shelves of stores and puts money back into the trucking companies to pay for gas. Although it only slightly increases household items, Jones says that it has a long-term effect on the everyday consumer.

“It really hurts the average person as much or more as it hurts the trucking company,” says Jones.

Jones says that a fuel surcharge is what’s allowed the business to tackle increasing prices at the pump, he says that they’d be out of business in a matter of months if not for the fuel surcharge.

“As many loads as we do, the fuel surcharge keeps us alive and keeps all of us able to do this”

Jones makes it a point to provide incentives to his drivers that have the best mileage to make sure that drivers are using fuel efficiently and not burning through it too quickly as gas prices continue to rise.

In an effort to spend less on gas, Mesilla Valley truck drivers are able to find the lowest-priced fuel through a system they use while traveling. For the average driver, apps like gas buddy can help you find fuel to fill up without breaking the bank the pump