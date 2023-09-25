WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Winkler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two truck drivers Sunday afternoon after they were allegedly caught fighting on the side of the road. Marco Antonio Perera, 35, of Laredo, and Yoandy Gorgoy Moya, 39, of Odessa, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to WCSO, around 1:30 p.m. on September 24, an off-duty police officer employed by the Wink Police Department, was traveling northbound on SH 115 when he saw two commercial motor vehicles parked on the shoulder of the highway; the drivers of those vehicles were allegedly involved in a physical fight, one armed with a crowbar, the other armed with a knife, according to a report. The off-duty officer separated the two men and called for WCSO deputies to assist.

After an investigation, both men were arrested and taken to the Winkler County Detention Center where they remained as of Monday afternoon on a $30,000 bond.