ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- According to Odessa Fire Battalion Chief Bradley Reese, around 10:00 Sunday night, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an explosion in the 900 block of W 26th Street. OFR said a truck full of chemicals exploded and they are still trying to figure out exactly what went wrong.

“When units arrived on scene, they did find a flat bed (truck) fully involved and we later figured out it was carrying various chemicals in some large totes,” Reese said.

Reese said the chemicals in the totes are used in fracking, and that dealing with that type of chemical is nothing new, but an explosion in a residential area made the situation unique.

“In this case, they were storing so many different things in one place. The chemicals were all in different states, there were some solids and some liquids and it got mixed is what probably happened,” Reece said.

Neighbors in the area said they saw the explosion and were glad no one was injured in the fire.

“This happened in the middle of a neighborhood, so there were a lot of homes nearby, there was a little bit of concern what the chemicals were and the smoke in the area, but crews got on scene, cleared out the area, and within two hours the area was cleared out.”

OFR is still working to determine the cause of the fire. We will have more on this story coming up at 6:00 p.m.