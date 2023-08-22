For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. In combination with The Monsoon flow of moisture to the west nearby, Tropical Storm Harold incoming from the southeast has not only provided the higher rain chances across The Basin, but also, the much lower temperatures. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a lot of cloud cover to dampen temperatures in the 80’s and 90’s this afternoon, closer to normal for the time of year. Thunderstorms will become more likely as easterly winds will pick up from time to time. As Harold weakens as it continues to move inland tomorrow, chances of rain will eventually lower a bit but plenty of clouds will keep the muggy conditions going.