ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested last week after a search warrant was executed on a home in northeast Odessa. David John Madrid Jr., Rito Suniga, and Hanna May Rodgers have all been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

According to an affidavit, on February 16, detectives with the Odessa Police Department’s Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on a home in the 2200 block of E 46th Street where they reportedly found 182.4 grams of methamphetamine, along with digital scales and baggies. Madrid and Rodgers were also found inside the home and were arrested at that time.

About 30 minutes later, detectives located Suniga, a known associate of Madrid’s who allegedly makes frequent deliveries on Madrid’s behalf. Detectives tried to stop Suniga in the area of N Grandview and E 52nd Street, but Suniga reportedly attempted to flee. He was quickly apprehended and found with 22.7 grams of methamphetamine; the affidavit stated.

Madrid Rodgers Suniga

All three were taken to the Ector County Detention Center where they remained as of Monday afternoon on a US Marshal Hold. Bond for Madrid has been set at $80,000. Rodgers is facing a $75,000 bond, and bond for Suniga has been set at a combined $90,000.