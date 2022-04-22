ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the Walmart located at 4210 JBS Parkway to investigate after employees called 911 to report a theft. The three women were detained in the Asset Protection Office.

Employees said the three women were caught on security camera selecting merchandise from shelves, removing price tags, concealing merchandise in their bags, and “skip-scanning” at a self checkout register. Skip-scanning is when someone scans one item and then places multiple items in a grocery bag. The women reportedly stole about $283 dollars worth of food and jewelry.

The women were booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and released the same day on a one-thousand dollar bond.