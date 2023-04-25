ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men were arrested late last week after investigators said they allegedly used stolen credit card information to purchase diesel fuel. Lazaro Godoy-Valdes, 40, Erik Lorez, 25, and Luis Alberto Sotolongo, 53, have all been charged with Theft by Transfer of Financial Information, Theft of a Petroleum Product, Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Sotolongo Lorez Godoy-Valdes

According to an affidavit, on April 21, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office saw three men in a Ford F-150 pumping diesel fuel into containers that were not labeled for transporting fuel. Investigators said the men were also observed tampering with the diesel fuel pumps.

During a traffic stop, investigators found one converted tank completely full and another about 25 percent full- containing thousands of dollars’ worth of fuel. They also discovered a credit card skimmer, used to fraudulently obtain credit card information, and a Visa gift card that had been purchased illegally using stolen credit card information and used to purchase the gas.

All three men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Tuesday afternoon. Godoy-Valdes is facing a $33,500 bond, according to jail records; bond for Lorez and Sotolongo has been set at a combined $27,000 each.