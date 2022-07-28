ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people are behind bars in connection with a robbery at Academy Sports that left one person injured earlier this week. Roxann Kabler, 29, Keith Wyatt, 41, and Ivan Jo Milles, 32, have all been charged with Robbery, a second-degree felony.



According to an affidavit, on July 26, officers responded to Academy Sports off Highway 191 to investigate after employees caught the trio trying to steal more than $5,000 worth of clothing from the store. During the robbery, the group also reportedly assaulted the store manager by punching him in the head.

Officers said Milles also ran from police responding to the crime and later refused to tell investigators his name. He has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Failure to Identify.

The three were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Thursday afternoon. Kabler’s bond has been set at $25,000. Wyatt is facing a $30,000 bond, and Milles is being held on a combined $33,000 bond.