ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested Sunday night after a fight broke out at La Playa/Red Zone on 8th Street. A video of the incident began making its way across social media platforms Monday and some called for an investigation into how the situation was handled by the Odessa Police Department. Now an affidavit has revealed new details about what happened that night.

Valerie Cabello, 33, Mario Baeza, 30, and Gerardo Salas, 23, were taken into custody July 10. An affidavit states the incident began when officers saw Baeza and another woman fighting. Officers intervened and tried to arrest Baeza.

While they were trying to put Baeza in handcuffs, he started resisting. Then Cabello stepped in and tried to help Baeza by pushing the arresting officers away. Then, while officers were trying to restrain Cabello, she reportedly hit an officer in the face and in the groin.

In the chaos, Baeza, while handcuffed, slipped away from officers, but was caught after running about 30 yards away. At that point, while officers were trying to get Baeza back in custody, Salas hit one of the officers in the head with a set of brass knuckles. There was then another brief struggle while officers tried to arrest Salas for that assault.

Cabello was then charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer as well as interfering with public duties, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. She was later released on a combined bond of $32,312.

Baeza was charged with escaping from custody, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. He was released on a combined $3,312 bond.

Salas was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. He was released on a combined $51,812 bond.

In response to the short video clip that was posted to social media after the incident, OPD released a statement that read, in part, “An incident occurred where several subjects were arrested for interfering with duties of a public servant, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant, and aggravated assault on a public servant. There was a video shared on social media that represents a 19-second snippet of this incident.”

The statement went on to say that officers used some degree of force as well as a taser to try and get control of those who were resisting arrest.

“This incident has been investigated and reviewed by the Department’s Professional Standards Unit. All officers involved have been deemed justified after reviewing all bodycam footage,” the statement concluded.

Mugshots for those arrested were not immediately available.