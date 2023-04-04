ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested late last month after investigators said they were allegedly caught stealing from Walmart. Rosa Maria Echevarria Curbelo, 29, Daily Isabel Torres Gomez, 23, and Diamela Raya-Alvarez, 28, have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Rosa Maria Echevarria Curbelo Daily Isabel Torres Gomez Diamela Raya-Alvarez

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on March 31, officers were called to Walmart on JBS Parkway, after employees said they detained three women after they were allegedly caught eating food and placing it back on the shelves. Employees said the trio was then caught scanning some items at the self-checkout while also placing unscanned merchandise in their bags.

Investigators said they recovered about $200 worth of stolen pens and hair color products along with other assorted groceries. All three women were booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they were later released, each on a $1,500 bond.