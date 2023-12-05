ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested late last month after investigators said they were allegedly caught trying to steal merchandise from Walmart. Yoselyn Cuellar Viltres, 26, Danelly Andrea Loaiza, 31, and Luisa Fernanda Molina, 30, have been charged with Theft of Property and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on November 28, officers were called to Walmart on W Loop 338 after an asset protection employee detained the trio. Investigators later watched video from a self-checkout station that reportedly showed all three women bagging merchandise without scanning or paying. In all, investigators said the women tried to leave the store with more than $800 in stolen goods.

All three suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for booking. Jail records show that Molina has since bonded out on a combined $6,000 bond, while Viltres and Loaiza have both been released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.