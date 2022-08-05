MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas’ very own Tawanna Flowers is now the new girls’ basketball head coach and program director at Trinity School. Coach Flowers has several years of experience including her basketball career at Texas Tech.

In a recent news release, Flowers grew up in Levelland, Texas and since the early 80’s she has had one of the top girls’ programs in the state of Texas. Flowers’ most recent experience comes from Trinity Valley School in Ft. Worth.

In 2018, Coach Flowers received the National Double-Goal Coaching Award from the Positive Coaching Alliance.

In addition to her role as the new girls head basketball coach, Coach Flowers will also be teaching Physical Education as well as serving as the Physical Education Coordinator.

Flowers says that she’s looking forward to building a strong basketball program at Trinity.

The Trinity School Director of Athletics shared his thoughts on bringing Flowers’ into the program.

“We are very excited to have Coach Flowers coming in to take over the girls basketball program,” said

Trinity School Director of Athletics, Steve McCarthy.

McCarthy went on to say,

“Tawanna has an infectious passion for the game, and I believe our girls will be very excited to be a part of her program moving forward.”