BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department and Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

According to a Facebook post, the man seen in the video above went to Quick Track in the 300 block of Owens and used “trickery and deception” to steal more than $1,900. He reportedly pretended to by money orders worth thousands from the clerks and left without paying.

If you recognize this man, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 and reference case number 2-22-01488. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.