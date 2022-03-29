MIDLAND, Tex (Nexstar) – On March 23rd, a Lubbock man was arrested after police say he and three others travelled to Midland Park Mall to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from several different stores.

Law enforcement spoke about these traveling criminals and how they can be identified from different locations. Midland Police said that traveling criminals have become all too common, but law enforcement are stepping up their efforts to put a stop to these types of crimes.

“It’s been something that’s been going on, it’ll continue going on especially in the Permian Basin, we’re looked at as the new version of the gold rush, so to speak,” said Midland Police Officer Chane Blandford.

Just last week, 21-year-old Tyson Maldonado of Lubbock was one of the men arrested for this type of crime. He’s being charged with robbery, along with five counts of theft. Police said Maldonado was seen shoplifting multiple times from several stores inside the mall, then selling the items on Facebook.

Blandford said people travelling to West Texas, or other locations from their hometowns to commit these types of crimes, is a very common occurrence, and one that won’t stop anytime soon.

“They know this is where the monies at, this is where people keep things in their cars with value, so they know that is they drive an hour, 30 mins, wherever they come from, that they can probably get a good score,” added Blandford.

Blandford said keeping a good relationship with other police departments in surrounding counties helps police to identify these criminals, but the use of social media and crime stoppers is the biggest factor.

“A lot of times, social media solves a lot and we put it out there, we put it on crime stoppers, and once it goes on crime stoppers and people realize they can make money off of giving good information, then that’s how a lot of crimes get solved,” mentioned Blandford.

Blandford also said that while some security cameras may not be able to help show the faces of criminals, someone out there can help, and with the use of money as a reward for tips, it’s even easier for police to get the help they need.

“You’d be surprised, people know people, and some people don’t like other individuals, and so whenever money gets involved, they’ll be happy to let the agency know, that they know who that person is and goes from there,” joked Blandford.

MPD also said while this continues to be a trend, make sure to keep your car doors and your house front doors locked at all times.