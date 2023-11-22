TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- Planning to travel through Texas this Thanksgiving holiday? Here is the TxDOT forecast for those venturing along the I-20 and I-10 corridors for the holidays:

I-20 Corridor

  • Wednesday, Nov. 22
    • Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • Ranger, Fort Worth, Dallas, Canton, Longview
  • Thursday, Nov. 23
    • Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
      • Ranger, Arlington/Dallas, Lindale/Tyler, Longview
    • Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m
      • Eastland, Fort Worth, Lindale/Tyler
  • Friday, Nov. 24
    • Light traffic – Possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Predicted high-traffic cities: Odessa/Midland, Abilene, Fort Worth
  • Saturday, Nov. 25
    • Light traffic – Possible congestion from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
      • Midland, Cisco/Eastland, Dallas/ Terrell, Tyler/Longview
  • Sunday, Nov 26
    • Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
      • Odessa/Midland, Eastland/Ranger, Dallas/Fort Worth, Tyler, Longview, LA border

I-10 Corridor

  • Wednesday, Nov. 22
    • Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
      • El Paso, San Antonio, Sealy/Katy, Houston, Beaumont, LA border
  • Thursday, Nov. 23
    • Light traffic – possible congestion from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Houston, Beaumont to LA border
  • Friday, Nov. 24
    • Light traffic – possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
      • I-20 Junction, Sealy
  • Saturday, Nov. 25
    • Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
      • Fairfield to Centerville, Huntsville, The Woodlands
    • Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Dallas, The Woodlands, Houston
  • Sunday, Nov 26
    • Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
      • El Paso, Sierra Blanca, Fort Stockton, San Antonio, Sealy/Katy, Winnie/Stowel, LA border

As always, you can find the latest driving conditions at drivetexas.org.

TxDOT is also reminding drivers to buckle up, slow down, avoid distractions, and remain sober.