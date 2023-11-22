TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- Planning to travel through Texas this Thanksgiving holiday? Here is the TxDOT forecast for those venturing along the I-20 and I-10 corridors for the holidays:
I-20 Corridor
- Wednesday, Nov. 22
- Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ranger, Fort Worth, Dallas, Canton, Longview
- Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 23
- Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Ranger, Arlington/Dallas, Lindale/Tyler, Longview
- Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m
- Eastland, Fort Worth, Lindale/Tyler
- Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 24
- Light traffic – Possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Predicted high-traffic cities: Odessa/Midland, Abilene, Fort Worth
- Light traffic – Possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 25
- Light traffic – Possible congestion from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Midland, Cisco/Eastland, Dallas/ Terrell, Tyler/Longview
- Light traffic – Possible congestion from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov 26
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Odessa/Midland, Eastland/Ranger, Dallas/Fort Worth, Tyler, Longview, LA border
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
I-10 Corridor
- Wednesday, Nov. 22
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- El Paso, San Antonio, Sealy/Katy, Houston, Beaumont, LA border
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 23
- Light traffic – possible congestion from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Houston, Beaumont to LA border
- Light traffic – possible congestion from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 24
- Light traffic – possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- I-20 Junction, Sealy
- Light traffic – possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 25
- Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fairfield to Centerville, Huntsville, The Woodlands
- Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dallas, The Woodlands, Houston
- Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov 26
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- El Paso, Sierra Blanca, Fort Stockton, San Antonio, Sealy/Katy, Winnie/Stowel, LA border
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
As always, you can find the latest driving conditions at drivetexas.org.
TxDOT is also reminding drivers to buckle up, slow down, avoid distractions, and remain sober.