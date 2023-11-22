TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- Planning to travel through Texas this Thanksgiving holiday? Here is the TxDOT forecast for those venturing along the I-20 and I-10 corridors for the holidays:

I-20 Corridor

Wednesday, Nov. 22 Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ranger, Fort Worth, Dallas, Canton, Longview

Thursday, Nov. 23 Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ranger, Arlington/Dallas, Lindale/Tyler, Longview Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m Eastland, Fort Worth, Lindale/Tyler

Friday, Nov. 24 Light traffic – Possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Predicted high-traffic cities: Odessa/Midland, Abilene, Fort Worth

Saturday, Nov. 25 Light traffic – Possible congestion from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Midland, Cisco/Eastland, Dallas/ Terrell, Tyler/Longview

Sunday, Nov 26 Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Odessa/Midland, Eastland/Ranger, Dallas/Fort Worth, Tyler, Longview, LA border



I-10 Corridor

Wednesday, Nov. 22 Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. El Paso, San Antonio, Sealy/Katy, Houston, Beaumont, LA border

Thursday, Nov. 23 Light traffic – possible congestion from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Houston, Beaumont to LA border

Friday, Nov. 24 Light traffic – possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. I-20 Junction, Sealy

Saturday, Nov. 25 Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fairfield to Centerville, Huntsville, The Woodlands Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dallas, The Woodlands, Houston

Sunday, Nov 26 Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. El Paso, Sierra Blanca, Fort Stockton, San Antonio, Sealy/Katy, Winnie/Stowel, LA border



As always, you can find the latest driving conditions at drivetexas.org.

TxDOT is also reminding drivers to buckle up, slow down, avoid distractions, and remain sober.