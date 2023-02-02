ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City of Odessa offices are open Thursday following several days of closures prompted by icy roads and City services, such as trash pick-up, have resumed as well.

The City said trash pick-up is back on its regular schedule for Thursday and Friday and will continue to Saturday as well. All customers will be serviced and have a one-time collection this week, including residents with roll-out carts and commercial businesses. Homes and businesses will be serviced twice if time allows.