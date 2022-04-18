ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he burglarized a building, vandalized the place, and stole copper wire. Adam Donnie Jaquez, 52, has been charged with Burglary.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 12, a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report that a building owned by her sons had been burglarized. The woman said when she found the man, later identified as Jaquez, inside the building and that he tried to run away, but she was able to catch and detain him.

Officers with OPD responded to the 600 block of W Clements to investigate and met with the woman who reportedly caught Jaquez in the act. The woman said the building was under construction and there had been an issue with people entering the building to steal construction supplies, such as wood, electrical wiring, and plumbing material. The woman said she’d been notified that day that someone was inside the building and that when she went to check things out, she found Jaquez inside.

Investigators spoke with Jaquez who said he’d been asked by another man if he’d like to help with demolition work on the building. Jaquez told police that work was supposed to begin on April 18, but Jaquez claimed he was walking by and decided to “check out the building” on his own.

Officers said they found electrical wiring throughout the building that had been cut. Additionally, a breaker box and outside meter had been removed from the wall.

Investigators confronted Jaquez about the damage and Jaquez reportedly admitted that he knew that copper wire can be collected, stripped, and sold for cash. Officers found that Jaquez had a history of theft, specifically, Jaquez has been arrested multiple times since 2004 for burglary, theft, and credit card abuse.

Jaquez was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday morning on a $7,500 bond.