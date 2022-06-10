ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A homeless man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a home and stole rolls of copper wire. Jorge Garcia, 60, has been charged with Burglary.

According to an affidavit, on June 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 5000 block of McKnight to investigate a prowler. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said her home, which is under construction and that the home had been burglarized twice. The woman said she stopped the suspected prowler, later identified as Garcia, in the alley behind her home and that the man in the alley was the same man caught on security video during the previous burglaries.

Officers then watched the security video and saw Garcia pushing a shopping cart full of rolls of copper wire that had been taken from the home. Garcia admitted to police that he had taken the wire but said he had been told by someone else to come pick up the wire.

Garcia was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained behind bars as of Friday afternoon; his bond has been set at $5,000. He is also being held on an additional $5,000 bond for another Burglary charge out of Midland County.